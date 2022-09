EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Edmond Police Department has confirmed a report of attempted kidnapping Thursday morning in the Forest Oaks neighborhood.

According to a social post on the NextDoor app, a child was walking to school when a red, four-door vehicle tried to talk the student into the car for a ride to school.

Edmond Police officials confirm this is consistent with a report taken by an officer.

No other information is available at this time.