Socially distant Night Market planned at Scissortail Park

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local park will transform into an open-air market filled with a variety of vendors during a special event.

From 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, organizers say Scissortail Park will host its second Night Market event.

Organizers say they have worked closely with the Oklahoma City-County Health Department and city leaders to create a new, socially distant market layout.

“At Scissortail Park, we strive to offer our community safe, quality programming and events,” said Maureen Heffernan, Scissortail Park CEO. “The Night Market was created to support local small businesses in an outdoor environment offering ample space to spread out and social distance. In order to continue to provide these types of programs at Scissortail Park, we are asking the community to assist us by adhering to the established guidelines.”

Vendors will be set up along the Promenade and across the entire Love’s Travel Stops Great Lawn.

Masks will be required inside the shopping areas, inside the mobile boutiques, in bar service lines, and in the food truck lines. Shoppers are asked to stay six feet away from others and bring their own masks to wear.

LATEST STORIES: