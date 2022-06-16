POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Pottawatomie County Court has dismissed some of the charges against a former Shawnee coach accused of grooming and abusing students.

According to court documents, Ron Arthur was originally facing charges for solicitation of a minor, forcible sodomy and first-degree rape. Now, Arthur only faces the solicitation of a minor charge.

The former basketball coach was arrested back in August.

Ron Arthur

Arthur and Shawnee Public Schools are now named in a civil lawsuit about this matter.

The plaintiff is seeking over $10,000 in damages, saying the district ignored reports of sexual misconduct by Arthur for more than 15 years.

Arthur is due back in court for the criminal case in late August.