Soldier found unresponsive at off-post residence, Fort Sill officials announce

FORT SILL, Okla. (KFOR) โ€“ An investigation is underway after a Fort Sill soldier was found unresponsive at his off-post residence over the weekend.

Fort Sill officials say the soldier was found at his off-post residence on Saturday.

His cause of death is unknown and under investigation.

The soldierโ€™s name will be withheld for 24 hours after the next of kin has been notified.

