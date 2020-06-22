Some businesses close as COVID-19 numbers spike in young Oklahomans

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say they are paying close attention to the trend as Oklahoma’s new cases of the novel coronavirus were again over 200 on Monday.

The chief COVID-19 officer for the University of Oklahoma says a lot of those new cases are in the younger age groups, which comes with a whole different set of problems.

“Spread is happening very, very rapidly at this point,” said Dr. Dale Bratzler, Chief COVID-19 Officer for the University of Oklahoma.

Dr. Bratzler says the current COVID-19 spike is showing up strongest in the 18 to 35-year-old age range. Even though they tend to not develop severe symptoms, experts say the danger is still there.

“Remember, young people may not get as sick as often but they can be hospitalized,” said Bratzler.

So far, five patients in the 18 to 35-year-old age group have died from COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

The doctor says younger Oklahomans are likely to spread the disease as the state reopens.

“Younger people are very mobile, they are very social. It doesn’t matter if it’s a protest, a rally, going to church, a meeting, multiple places, bringing people together in close proximity and they are not wearing masks. It increases the risk of person-to-person transmission of the virus,” said Bratzler.

Some young Oklahomans KFOR talked to agree.

“It seems that everyone is overly confident, going out in that age group to where the rules seem a lot more lax, gathering a lot on groups, a lot of parties,” said Daroux Melson.

With that in mind, some Oklahoma City businesses are deciding to close as coronavirus numbers spike.

RJ’S Supper Club in Midtown posted a sign on their door, saying they were temporarily reclosing.

“Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, we will be temporarily shut down so that our staff can get tested to make sure it is safe for us to keep serving you. We look forward to seeing you soon,” the sign read.

Health officials say washing hands and social distancing are important for slowing the spread, but warn that you should also wear a mask.

If everyone in the group has one on, Bratzler says it can cut the spread of the virus by 85%.

“It’s one of the most effective interventions we can do to prevent transmission of the virus from one person to another,” said Bratzler.