“Some days, we get lucky,” Oklahoma County deputy arrests man with warrant during incident at convenience store

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man reaching into his girlfriend’s vehicle for her purse was arrested after an officer who asked what he was doing, discovered he had a warrant out for his arrest.

On May 7, an Oklahoma County deputy walked out of a gas station in the 1600 block of N. Portland when he saw a man reach into a car window and grab a purse.

The deputy thought it was suspicious and asked the man, identified as 20-year-old Dondrea Hannah, what he was doing.

Hannah said the car was his girlfriend’s and he was getting her purse.

So, the deputy had Hannah, who initially gave a false name, wait in his patrol vehicle while he tried to confirm Hannah’s identity.

The deputy eventually determined Hannah gave the deputy his real name and date of birth this time and ran his information.

The information revealed that Hannah had an outstanding warrant in Oklahoma County for robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The sheriff’s office says Hannah’s story about his girlfriend and the purse was true.

“Some days, we get lucky,” said the sheriff’s office.