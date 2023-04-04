HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) – Some residents of River Mist and Fall Creek additions were turned away at the polls on Tuesday due to a misunderstanding.

According to the City of Harrah, a misunderstanding regarding city limits and where they’re located caused come voters to be turned away.

The City says it is working alongside the election board and polling places to solve the issue. Those who were turned away are asked to call the election board at 405-713-1515 and to stay tuned for more information as the problem is solved.