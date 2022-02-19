OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Sections of interstate in Oklahoma City have been narrowed with lane closures this weekend.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation reports I-235/U.S. 77 southbound has been narrowed to one lane, northbound has been narrowed to two lanes between North 36th and North 63rd streets.

All on- and off-ramps at I-44, North 36th, North 50th and North 63rd are closed from 6 a.m. to midnight Saturday for lane striping.

I-235/U.S. 77 northbound will be narrowed to one lane on Sunday. Northbound ramps will be closed between North 36th Street and North 63rd Street from 6 a.m. to midnight Sunday.

“Drivers can expect significant delays or should use an alternate route like I-35 or SH-74/Lake Hefner Pkwy and I-44,” ODOT officials said.