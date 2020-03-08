Some liquor stores open for first time on Sundays after measure passes, others say there’s confusion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) - Several liquor stores are opening for the first time on Sundays after people in seven counties voted to pass the measure.

Moore Liquor is one of those businesses, and they've seen a steady stream of customers coming in.

"They’re pretty convenient especially when you have a family get-together on Sundays and stuff, so we actually have a place to go to get those things, so it ends up being awesome," customer DeLeseia Johnson said.

Bryan Kerr, the owner of Moore Liquor, says he's been seeing about the same amount of customers as a Saturday afternoon.

"Not only am I happy liquor stores can be open on Sundays, the good people of Cleveland County voted overwhelmingly to have it passed, but obviously I’m happy it happened so quickly," he said.

Kerr himself is working, along with another employee who wanted to work.

Kerr says most of the customers they've been getting on regulars, but he's also had some people come in from stores that chose not to open on Sundays.

He says it's not evident yet if being open an extra day will bring in more profit.

"It’s a little early to figure out whether we’re going to make any extra money, but we’re always happy to have the customer having the convenience of being able to shop seven days a week. Hopefully, that translates into dollars," he said.

Some liquor stores posted to social media saying there are inconsistencies of information about when the law goes into effect but will be open on Sundays once that gets cleared up.