Some metro restaurants elect to remain closed May 1 despite go-ahead from Gov. Stitt

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While Gov. Kevin Stitt said restaurants can begin reopening on May 1, some restaurants are choosing to keep their dinning rooms closed for now.

On Wednesday, Stitt announced he is reopening the state in phases; part of that includes restaurants opening on May 1.

“We want to open, but we want to do it the right way too, and I don’t think a rush to do it is the smartest thing,” Bruce Rinehart, owner of Rococo Restaurant, told News 4 Wednesday. “We may even do a couple of soft openings and invite friends and family in so we can go through the process.”

Rinehart isn’t alone.

“Trying to minimize the amount of people inside the building is extremely important to us right now,” Rachel Cope, CEO for 84 Hospitality Group, said.

That’s why she said their restaurants will not be opening on May 1.

“I understand that the governor has a difficult job of balancing the economy and trying to keep panic to a minimum and those types of things, and so, I kind of understand where he’s coming from, but at the same time, it’s our opinion that it’s not safe to do that for our restaurant group,” Cope said.

Most of their restaurants, such as Empire Slice House, Goro Ramen, Burger Punk and Revolution, are continuing to serve customers through curbside, takeout and delivery.

“We’re going to continue to do that and work toward some kind of modified service model for when we do feel that it’s appropriate to reopen,” she said.

Cope said they will likely start reopening some restaurants on June 1st.

“We’re still learning about guidelines and what the future might look like and still trying to secure the proper sanitary items that we need,” Cope said.

News 4 also spoke with the Oklahoma Restaurant Association on Thursday. They said they are currently working with local health departments on some guidelines and sanitation suggestions for when restaurants do start to reopen. Those should be available sometime next week.

