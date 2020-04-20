Some OKC metro urgent care clinics offering drive-up COVID-19 testing

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Some urgent care clinics are now offering drive-up coronavirus testing in the Oklahoma City metro.

HealthCare Express is offering the service at its’ Midwest City and Edmond locations.

Some doctors say the process of getting a test is becoming easier.

The goal of drive-up testing is to make the process as convenient and comfortable for customers when their health is a great concern.

“I was having some body aches and just feeling weak, no fever yet,” said Dustin Johnston. “That was it, but I just went and did it just in case.”

Johnston received his first COVID-19 test from his car Monday morning.

To get it, he found HealthCare Express’s number online.

“News 4 is where I went to,” Johnston said.

Then he went through a visit with a provider, physician’s assistant and clinic owner Jeremy Lamb says that’s a requirement for you to get a test.

“Whatever works for them,” said Lamb. “They can come in and be seen or if they literally want to just call the clinic like you would your mom, your friends. Zoom, FaceTime and they can have a COVID test.”

But who qualifies?

“As we get more of them, we don’t have to be as strict when it comes to who gets a test,” Lamb said. “If they are concerned about being exposed and if they are having some symptoms then 100%. We’ll get them tested.”

The clinic will set an appointment time for you get tested.

Pull up, get a nasal swab – and you’ll be on your way.

“A little painful, it’s just basically like getting a flu testing kind of thing, that’s what it was,” said Johnston.

The cost of the tests at Health Care Express are covered by insurance or Medicare.

Results take 24-72 hours.