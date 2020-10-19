Some OKCPS students heading back to the classroom

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although most of the state’s largest school district remains in a virtual setting, some students will be heading back to the classroom.

On Friday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health indicated that the cases per 100,000 for Oklahoma County was 27.3. That’s an increase from 20.7 for the previous week.

As a result, the Oklahoma City Public School District moved into the Orange Level 2 Category on the state’s COVID Alert Map.

“As a reminder, because our state may be faced with a fluctuation between Orange Alert Level 1 and 2 for the foreseeable future, OKCPS believes it is more appropriate and consistent to make any significant instructional changes for our district at the OSDE Red Alert level,” a letter to parents read.

Since the district is in the Orange Level 2, they will continue with extracurricular activities.

Also, the district says the following students will begin in-person learning on an A/B schedule on Monday, Oct. 19:

  • Alternative education students at Putnam Heights
  • Alternative education students at Emerson North
  • Alternative education students at Emerson South
  • Pre-K students across the district
  • Kindergarten students across the district.

At this point, officials say the remaining students will go back to in-person learning in an A/B setting on Monday, Nov. 9.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter