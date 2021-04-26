Some Oklahoma City businesses plan to maintain mask policy after mandate expires

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On Friday at midnight, the Oklahoma City mask mandate will expire, but businesses can still require patrons to mask up, and many plan to.

Despite it being nearly a year since Oklahoma City officials first adopted the policy, some business employees are still forced to remind countless customers of the rule when they enter.

It has led to several spectacular meltdowns by those who reject the rule, including a recent tirade by a customer at Lee’s Sandwiches in Northwest Oklahoma City.

A mask policy will still be in place at The Pump Bar and The Bunker Club anytime patrons walk up to the bar to order.

“We want to protect our employees, our coworkers, this is our family, and all of the other patrons who want to come out,” said manager Karah Good.

Attorney Ed Blau said he will also continue to require masks in his office for those who have not been fully vaccinated.

“This is capitalism,” Blau said. “Any business can set the parameters for the conduct of their customers. No shirt, no shoes, no service, this is the next step but this is for public health reasons.”

If you refuse to comply, and refuse to leave, Oklahoma City Police Department officials said it could result in a citation or arrest for trespassing.

“We care about you, we want you to come in, but this is what we’re going to do for now,” Good said.