Some Oklahomans looking for statewide ‘Shelter in Place’ order

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - The governor issued new travel restrictions over the weekend, but as cities like Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and Norman have gone to shelter in place orders, there has still not been a statewide directive.

Many Oklahomans are asking why there is not a statewide shelter in place decree.

“When we talk about social distancing and hygiene, that really means staying at home doing everything you can remotely,” said Dr David Chansolm, Head of Infectious Disease for Integris Medical. “Stay at home and really socially distance now.”

Some government officials are following that advice.

Cities like OKC, Tulsa, Stillwater, and Norman, along with neighboring states, have “shelter in place” mandates.

While Governor Kevin Stitt has taken steps towards that, there is nothing statewide for Oklahoma.

We asked the Governor for an interview, but his office told KFOR they would check his schedule and we didn’t hear back, and our questions about what it would take to see a statewide decree were not answered through email.

“We are asking the governor to push us towards a shelter in place to follow the lead of the majority of states in this country,” said Nate Morris.

Morris is a Tulsa community activist who started S.O.S or Save our State- a Facebook page he claims has seen 40k followers join it in less than a week.

“If the Governor doesn’t act immediately to move us to a shelter in place, we are not going to be able to keep our healthcare systems, our hospitals from being overwhelmed,” said Morris.

Morris says now is the time to learn from other cities and states around the country.

“The data is showing us that we could lose thousands if not tens of thousands of Oklahomans within the next few months if we don’t act now and move to a very strict and enforceable shelter in place.We just need statewide action that is clear concise and accurate,” said Morris.