Some residents lost power a second time this week after being in the dark for two weeks

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Some residents lost power again this week even after being in the dark for two weeks after the ice storm.

While the community members KFOR spoke with have power again, they say the whole experience was difficult to deal with.

“Frustrated. Very frustrated,” resident Kevin Duane said, describing how he felt when the lights went off again.

“I’m not mentally ready to put my kids through that again​,” is what Shaun Burton said was going through his mind.

The two residents lost power for different reasons. Burton says the winds knocked his power out the second time. In Duane’s area, OG&E says a car crashed into a pole Thursday night near Classen and Northwest 39th.

Duane’s power line went down in his neighbor’s yard after the ice storm. He says he only got it fixed after personally telling some linemen.

“I was really grateful for those guys, they were heroes to me, but the fact that it took them so long to address it down here in the inner city neighborhood bothered me,” he said. “I would really like to see a shakeup in management because it seems to me things were…they weren’t prepared for it.”

OG&E says they start with the largest transmission systems and work their way down. They also say the ice caused some damage to infrastructure, which made it harder to repair wind damage.

For some kids in Duane’s neighborhood, they say two weeks with no power was too long.

“Horrible,” they said, describing the experience. “With 18 states helping that seemed like it took a long time still,” 11-year-old Ethum Carr said.

In the Village, people struggled for two weeks in the dark, and then the power went out again a couple of days ago because of the wind.

“I have four grandbabies. Do you know how much food we lost?” Corrine Burton said.

“Y’all are the company, y’all are supposed to be taking care of this. Y’all shouldn’t have to wait for outside entities to come and help. Y’all should be on it,” her son, Shaun Burton, said.

The Burtons resorted to putting food like waffles on the grill outside just to eat.

When the CEO of OG&E was asked what he’d tell those who struggled, Sean Trauschke said, “We understand. We share the impact and the disruption that was caused to all of them.”

“We look at after action reviews on every storm, no matter the size, because we can always learn from them. We want to look at our performance and understand how we can get better,” Brian Alford, spokesperson for OG&E, said.

OG&E says they’ve worked with United Way to help those in need, but some residents don’t think that’s enough.

