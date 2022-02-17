OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As some winter weather moves into the state, some state agencies are reducing non-essential services.

The Commissioner of Public Safety has announced that due to inclement weather, state agencies may temporarily reduce non-essential services beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17.

The reduction is set to end at 12 p.m. on Thursday for the following counties:

  • Alfalfa
  • Beaver
  • Blaine
  • Cimarron
  • Ellis
  • Garfield
  • Grant
  • Harper
  • Kay
  • Kingfisher
  • Major
  • Noble
  • Osage
  • Payne
  • Pawnee
  • Texas
  • Woodward
  • Woods

State employees designated to maintain basic minimum services should remain at work or report to work as scheduled.