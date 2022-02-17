OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As some winter weather moves into the state, some state agencies are reducing non-essential services.

The Commissioner of Public Safety has announced that due to inclement weather, state agencies may temporarily reduce non-essential services beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17.

The reduction is set to end at 12 p.m. on Thursday for the following counties:

Alfalfa

Beaver

Blaine

Cimarron

Ellis

Garfield

Grant

Harper

Kay

Kingfisher

Major

Noble

Osage

Payne

Pawnee

Texas

Woodward

Woods

State employees designated to maintain basic minimum services should remain at work or report to work as scheduled.