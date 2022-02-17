OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As some winter weather moves into the state, some state agencies are reducing non-essential services.
The Commissioner of Public Safety has announced that due to inclement weather, state agencies may temporarily reduce non-essential services beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17.
The reduction is set to end at 12 p.m. on Thursday for the following counties:
- Alfalfa
- Beaver
- Blaine
- Cimarron
- Ellis
- Garfield
- Grant
- Harper
- Kay
- Kingfisher
- Major
- Noble
- Osage
- Payne
- Pawnee
- Texas
- Woodward
- Woods
State employees designated to maintain basic minimum services should remain at work or report to work as scheduled.