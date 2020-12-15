Some state agencies reducing non-essential services due to snow

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – As a second snowstorm moves across Oklahoma, some state agencies are reducing non-essential personnel.

The Commissioner of Public Safety announced that due to inclement weather, all state agencies in the following counties can reduce non-essential services:

  • Beaver
  • Cimarron
  • Ellis
  • Harper
  • Texas
  • Woodward.

The reduction may occur from 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15 until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 15.

State employees designated to maintain basic minimum services (staff essential functions) should remain at work or report to work as scheduled.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter