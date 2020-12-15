Some state agencies reducing non-essential services due to snow

BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – As a second snowstorm moves across Oklahoma, some state agencies are reducing non-essential personnel.
The Commissioner of Public Safety announced that due to inclement weather, all state agencies in the following counties can reduce non-essential services:
- Beaver
- Cimarron
- Ellis
- Harper
- Texas
- Woodward.
The reduction may occur from 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15 until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 15.
State employees designated to maintain basic minimum services (staff essential functions) should remain at work or report to work as scheduled.
