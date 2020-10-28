Some state agencies to delay non-essential services on Wednesday

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – As the ice melts across Oklahoma, some parts of the state are still slick and hazardous.

On Wednesday, the Commissioner of Public Safety announced that due to inclement weather, some state agencies may temporarily reduce non-essential services.

The reduction can occur between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

The following counties are included:

  • Beaver
  • Cimarron
  • Ellis
  • Harper
  • Texas
  • Woodward.

State agencies that can temporarily reduce non-essential services beginning at 9 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 28 are in the following counties:

  • Canadian
  • Cleveland
  • Lincoln
  • Logan
  • McClain
  • Oklahoma
  • Pottawatomie.

State employees who maintain basic minimum services should remain at work or report to work as scheduled.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter