Some state agencies to delay non-essential services on Wednesday

BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – As the ice melts across Oklahoma, some parts of the state are still slick and hazardous.
On Wednesday, the Commissioner of Public Safety announced that due to inclement weather, some state agencies may temporarily reduce non-essential services.
The reduction can occur between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28.
The following counties are included:
- Beaver
- Cimarron
- Ellis
- Harper
- Texas
- Woodward.
State agencies that can temporarily reduce non-essential services beginning at 9 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 28 are in the following counties:
- Canadian
- Cleveland
- Lincoln
- Logan
- McClain
- Oklahoma
- Pottawatomie.
State employees who maintain basic minimum services should remain at work or report to work as scheduled.
