Some vaccines PODs still moving ahead despite frigid temperatures

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – “Cancellation is really our last option,” said Sara King with the Cleveland County Health Department (CCHD).

Oklahoma’s vaccine rollout is moving full speed ahead with new safety concerns in mind.

“Watching the weather, but also trying to keep to our mission of getting folks vaccinated, but we also want to keep people safe so it’s a lot of back and forth,” said Molly Fleming with the Oklahoma City County Health Department (OCCHD).

The winter weather blast is forcing many to drive on dangerous roads, leaving some with vaccination appointments asking, “What is the protocol if I can’t drive in this weather?” or “Will I have to spend hours on the phone again trying to reschedule?”

The short answer: right now, it depends on where you are scheduled to get vaccinated.

“Some areas are automatically scheduling their second dose with their prime dose; in those instances they’re likely going to be scheduled again with that same entity just with a different date or a different appointment time,” said King.

However, not every appointment works the same.

If you do have to cancel, you may have to wait and reschedule on the state’s portal.

Both departments say barring any cancellations, they would be working to avoid that.

“We know those appointments can be difficult to get, so we want to make sure they get access to that appointment that they already had cause obviously it’s not their fault that we were able to get them vaccinated that day,” said Fleming.

Both the CCHD and the OCCHD have ramped up safety measures, like salting the parking lots and monitoring the amount of people so no one is waiting outside.

“At Midwest City, we limited the number of doses that we were going to give out that way we can also have more people inside the building and hopefully have a shorter line,” said Fleming.

King tells us lines out the door haven’t been an issue in Cleveland County.

“We have a method to where we keep everything until it’s their appointment time, at that point we have a national guardsman run around with a flag corresponding to their appointment time and that’s what signals to them that they can enter the building,” she said.

Both departments say their goal remains the same: get as many vaccinated as quickly as possible.

“We want to do whatever we can to push forward and persevere through this weather,” said King.

“Continue to go for it, unless you hear anything, continue to go to your appointment,” said Fleming.

If there are large numbers of cancellations, King says they could reschedule groups for different times and days.

Both departments say they will try to call, text, or email you if they do cancel a pod.

If you are scheduled at a local hospital or different site, expect a call from them.

You can also check this link on the state’s website.