‘Somebody has got to do something!’ – Nichols Hills residents on edge as gun rights activists march through park

NICHOLS HILLS, Okla. (KFOR) – Multiple well known ‘Second Amendment Auditors’ walked through the streets of Nichols Hills Wednesday night, causing families and children to fear for their safety.

“Nichols Hills 9-1-1, what’s the address of your emergency?” a dispatcher asked.

“Yeah, there’s people who just showed up with rifles and pistols,” a caller said.

“I can’t have my kids hanging out around some dude walking around with an assault rifle in our city!” a caller said.

Several 9-1-1 calls came in Wednesday night to the Nichols Hills Police Department from people describing a group parading down Grand Boulevard.

“They aren’t doing anything illegal,” dispatch said.

“Yeah, until they freaking shooting somebody!” the caller said.

Moms Demand Action volunteer Cacky Poarch says her phone was also ringing off the hook. She tells KFOR she jumped in her car and drove down to the park.

Poarch says she recognized a familiar face – gun rights activist Timothy Harper.

Harper has posted videos of himself openly carrying firearms into private businesses and on public property. In the clips, Harper claims to be conducting ‘First and Second Amendment audits.’

In November of 2019, Harper recorded himself carrying a rifle into an Oklahoma City Twin Peaks restaurant.

Harper was then arrested by Oklahoma City police on a complaint of carrying a weapon where alcohol is consumed.

A year after that arrest, officials say the case has been dismissed.

According to online court records, the charge against Harper was dismissed at the request of the prosecution.

“They were here to intimidate us,” Poarch said. “More problems are going to happen. Reckless legislation is dangerous for our citizens.”

Surveillance video Thursday afternoon also shows Harper strolling down Northwest 23rd with his rifle in sling.

“This isn’t about First or Second Amendment rights,” Don Spencer of the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association said. “It’s about YouTube and money.”

Don Spencer with the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association says he previously cut ties with Harper, calling his antics “unwarranted”.

However, Spencer tells KFOR he’s still focused on shifting Oklahoma’s gun laws. Spencer helped write House Bill 2645, which is sponsored by Rep. Jon Echols.

Thursday, the bill passed through committee.

“The bill says if you are in a restaurant with a bar, you are not required to have a handgun license to carry a firearm with the permission of a property owner,” Spencer said.

“Those bills are not making us safer,” Poarch said. “They are pandering gun extremists.”

Harper provided the following statement to KFOR:

“There were 4 of us who walked from Britton road to 63d street, Richard Hubbard who is the president of the Oklahoma Open Carry Association, OCCA. We had just spent the day at the state capitol lobbying for pro 2A gun bills.We had ZERO issues.The way it should be.” TIMOTHY HARPER