DEER CREEK, Okla. (KFOR) – It’s been a year since an Oklahoma teen drowned at a pool party, and the case is still wide open.

Oluwatoyin ‘Toyin’ Adewole Amuda, 18, was pronounced dead at a home in the 21600 block of Villagio Drive during the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 16, 2021, according to a Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Court documents revealed he and dozens of other teens were smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol. There have been questions over whether the homeowners could face charges.

The state’s medical examiner office said Amuda’s stomach was “enlarged and contained a pale-yellow liquid, indicative of alcohol.”

“The most respectable person that you would meet at 18 years old, which is why we are so confused as a family that this tragedy has happened to our brother,” said Amuda’s family in a video statement last year.

A year later, the 18-year-old’s family is still searching for answers.

“They may not ever get the answers that they’re looking for,” said Defense Attorney Tony Coleman. “There are plenty of situations out here that go unsolved.” “We know he drowned, but we don’t know what he did leading up to that point because nobody’s talking.

Coleman is not connected to the Amuda case but gives insight into why social host charges have not been filed against the homeowners.

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office found “many empty cans of beer” and remnants of other alcoholic drinks inside trash bags.

Near the pool, there was “vomit in multiple locations.”

Investigators also learned that “25 to 35 people attended the party” and “none of the attendees were 21 years of age.”

However, “three adults over 21 were present on the premises.”

“You have to establish that the homeowner or the resident that occupied the place where this [occurred] had knowledge of two things,” said Coleman. “One is that there were people at the party underage. Two, if the homeowners knew the teens were consuming alcohol.”

Under Oklahoma’s Social Host Law, if people under 21 are gathered and drinking on private property, the person who provides the location is considered the social host and can be held accountable.

“The truth will eventually come out, and things will be handled appropriately,” said Coleman.

KFOR spoke to Oklahoma Co. District Attorney David Prater about the investigation.

He stated, “there are no cooperating witnesses that can give evidence of who purchased, provided, or knew that underage people consumed the alcohol, or if the homeowner knew the alcohol was there.”

That’s why a year later, there aren’t any new developments.

“It all comes down to accountability,” said Coleman. “Somebody [must] be held accountable for what happened to this young man. And guess what? That may be him himself… All we know is that the remnants of [underage drinking] were found on the property, but as D.A. Prater quite appropriately pointed out, we don’t know how it got there.”

Coleman told KFOR it’s not uncommon for investigations to take this long.

Investigators have up to three years by the statute of limitations.

KFOR attempted to reach Amuda’s family attorney, Geren Steiner, for comment. We have yet to receive a response.