Son accused of killing parents in Tulsa owed father $17K

TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) – A son accused of killing his parents inside their Tulsa home allegedly owed his father more than $15,000.

On Monday, around 8:45 a.m., police responded to an abandoned vehicle call near Jenks East Elementary School.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the vehicle with rifles inside.

Records inside the SUV led investigators to a home near East 88th Street and Braden Ave.

Police smelled a strong odor of gas coming from the home, so firefighters and a Hazmat crew were called to the scene.

Homes nearby were evacuated, and authorities searched the home where they found Beverly and Joseph Spence dead with gunshot wounds.

The couple’s son, 40-year-old Bryan Spence, was arrested in connection to their murders.

KJRH reports an affidavit states Bryan allegedly had deleted text messages with his father about money he owed to his dad.

Bryan Spence is seen in a booking photo obtained from the Tulsa County Jail.

Bryan reportedly told investigators he didn’t realize he deleted the messages.

He then allegedly admitted to investigators that he owed his father $17,000.

He was booked into the Tulsa County jail for two complaints of first-degree murder.

