Son accused of killing parents in Tulsa, police say

TULSA, Okla. (KJRH/KFOR) – A man was arrested after he allegedly killed his parents inside their Tulsa home.

On Monday, around 8:45 a.m., police responded to an abandoned vehicle call near Jenks East Elementary School.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the vehicle with rifles inside.

Records inside the SUV led investigators to a home near East 88th Street and Braden Ave.

KJRH reports police smelled a strong odor of gas coming from the home, so firefighters and a Hazmat crew were called to the scene.

Homes nearby were evacuated, and authorities searched the home where they found Beverly and Joseph Spence dead.

Beverly and Joseph Spence. Photo obtained from Tulsa Police Department

The couple’s son, 40-year-old Bryan Spence, was arrested in connection to their murders.

He was booked into the Tulsa County jail for two complaints of first-degree murder.

Bryan Spence is seen in a booking photo obtained from the Tulsa County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.