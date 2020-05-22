Son accused of murdering father, setting home on fire with body inside in Choctaw County

HUGO, Okla. (KFOR) – A son was arrested after his father was shot to death and his body was pulled out of a burning home, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says.

Deputies were called to the 3100 block of East 2105 Road in Hugo on Thursday and saw a house on fire when they arrived at the scene.

Before the home became fully engulfed, deputies and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were able to pull out Joe Ben “Rusty” Hemingway from the home.

OSBI agents say he had been shot and was deceased.

Based on the investigation, Hemingway’s 27-year-old son Gunnar was identified as a suspect.

Gunnar was hiding in a wooded area near the residence.

After several hours in the woods, he surrendered peacefully and was arrested by OSBI agents and deputies from the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken to the Choctaw County Jail and has been charged with murder in the first-degree and arson in the first-degree.