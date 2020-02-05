Son arrested after allegedly shooting, killing father

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) -- A man is dead after allegedly being shot by his own son in their home.

"I was wondering what house it was," Charlotte Raymond told News 4.

Just down the street from Raymond's home, tragedy unfolded on a bitterly cold Wednesday morning.

"I thought, well who in the world would want to shoot somebody when it's cold?" Raymond said.

The alleged shooter in this case, 25-year-old Kurtis Leon Raines-Haucke, fatally shot his dad, 57-year-old Karl John Haucke, according to police.

"We received a frantic call from a sobbing woman who said her son had just shot her husband," Chief Brandon Clabes, with the Midwest City Police Department, said.

Clabes said after allegedly killing his dad, Haucke ran outside with the gun, threw it on the ground and then went back inside the house.

"According to the mother and to the other witness at the scene, Kurtis was acting irrational prior to the shooting," Clabes said.

Investigators are now trying to determine why he was acting that way and what else led up to the fatal shooting.

Haucke was booked into jail on one count of first-degree murder.

"It's a horrible situation. Our hearts go out to the mother and, obviously, the surviving sibling because it tears the family apart," Clabes said.