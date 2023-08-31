GARVIN COUNTY (KFOR) – A father and son feud in rural Lindsay, Oklahoma led to gunfire in August. The son is hospitalized in critical condition after investigators say his dad shot him in the head.

The situation between the two escalated after the father allegedly broke into his son’s home.

David Towler, allegedly broke into his son’s home and shot his pistol three times. One of the bullets hit his son’s head.

“Two of them (bullets) appeared to go through the door,” said Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullett.

It was around 1:30 a.m. on August 19 when deputies were called to a home in Lindsay. That’s when they found David Towler’s son, James, shot in the head.

“He is still in the hospital in critical condition as of this morning,” said Mullett.

An affidavit reveals, a day before the shooting, David and his wife told investigators their son James was at their home asking for money.

They also added he was addicted to drugs and didn’t associate with family.

The couple also told deputies, James left with items including a tire tool and hatchet on their porch.

“There was some items left behind that that they felt like was a threat,” said Mullett.

The next day investigators said David, his wife, and his brother came home to find their electricity disconnected and their tractor was missing.

They immediately suspected James and said they feared he would attack them in the dark.

Court papers say that’s when Towler asked his wife Sarah to get his pistole and said quote, “I’m going to put a stop to this now.”

After the shooting, he went home to tell his wife what happened.

“He didn’t have phone to call for help. So, he drove back to his house, told his wife, called 911 and told them, told her what he had done,” said Mullett.

Mullet said Towler and his son have been feuding for years.

“There has been some calls, previous interactions between them. You know, some petty stuff like hey, he’s on my property,” said Mullett.

Towler’s son, James is still alive, but in critical condition.

Towler is facing criminal charges and investigators are hoping to speak with his son.

“We are waiting, we’re getting updated, you know, with what’s going to happen with him. Is he going to come out? You know, because they’ve got him sedated,” said Mullett.

Towler was arrested and booked into the Garvin County Jail.

He was charged with three felony counts of shooting with intent to kill and one charge of first-degree burglary.

He was released on a $500,000 bond, but if his son doesn’t make it, the District Attorney could up Towler’s charges.

OSBI is also investigating.