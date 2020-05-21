SONIC app won’t allow some burger options due to “meat supply issues”

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Many diners have been met with an unexpected issue at local fast-food restaurants.

Meat shortages now have some fast food chains asking, ‘Where’s the beef?’

Wendy’s posted on social media two weeks ago, saying the main ingredient in its burgers is in short supply.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma-based chain SONIC is posting an alert for those ordering on their smarphone app, saying, “Due to beef supply issues, SuperSONIC double cheeseburgers are not available on the app.”



Officials say the shortage is a ripple effect due to employees testing positive for COVID-19 at large meat packing plants across the country. In fact, around 24 plants have closed their doors.



SONIC says its drive-ins are still getting beef deliveries.

However, the alert on the app is a way to slow the demand for cheeseburgers.

“Like many restaurant companies, SONIC has been impacted by reduced production at beef and pork suppliers. While suppliers are meeting our originally forecasted demand, SONIC has seen a growth in business due to our drive-in service model and contactless ordering and payment options through our app – which is double the rates pre-COVID.



At this time, all drive-ins are receiving beef deliveries, albeit below demand in some markets. We are adapting promotions to dampen demand on cheeseburgers to reduce pressure on the supply chain and to allow processing capacity to resume to typical levels. Your team member saw one of the adaptations in the mobile app – the last thing we want is for someone to place an order in the app, only to find out their favorite SuperSONIC Double Cheeseburger is not available when they arrive.



In the Oklahoma City market, the impact of the beef supply issue has been very limited. SONIC offers a wide menu variety, from chicken to hot dogs and slushes to ice cream, so there are still plenty of options for consumers to choose when they visit.” Christi Woodworth, SONIC Vice President of Public Relations