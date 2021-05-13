SONIC’s hard seltzers hitting store shelves next week

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – You will soon be able to find the tastes of America’s Drive-In at stores across the state.

SONIC Drive-In will be launching their hard seltzers locally at certain retailers in Oklahoma on Tuesday, May 18.

Organizers say customers will have the option between two variety 12-packs; tropical and citrus.

The tropical variety pack features Ocean Water, Orange Pineapple, Mango Guava, and Melon Medley. The citrus variety pack features Cherry Limeade, Classic Lemonade, Lemon Berry, and Original Limeade.

Customers can also purchase a Cherry Limeade 12-pack and Ocean Water 12-pack.

The hard seltzers will be available at the following retailers:

Casey’s

Costco

Homeland

OnCue

Reasor’s

Sprout’s

Target

Walmart

Whole Foods.