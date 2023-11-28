STROUD, Okla. (KFOR) – A viral social media post about an Oklahoma Sooner fan has gone from naughty to nice, just in time for a Christmas surprise.

More than 700,000 people have viewed the picture of J.P. Franklin online, posted Friday by Barstool Sports on “X,” formerly known as Twitter.

Franklin, a resident of Chickasha, was seen cheering for the Sooners during the team’s win over TCU. The post was littered with mean spirited comments about the fans missing teeth.

Dr. Brett Francis, a dentist at Dental Designs of Stroud, was also at the game but he did not see the post until he saw the photo shared in a group text with his family. One of the family members said, “you need to help this guy out.”

Francis, an OU graduate, commented on the social media post and asked for help tracking down the Sooner fan so he could fix his smile for free.

It took less than 24 hours for Francis to find Franklin with the help of the Sooner fan’s sister. Franklin called it a Christmas gift from God mixed with a little Sooner magic.

Franklin said he has been a season ticket holder at OU for the last 27 years.

“I was Sooner born, Sooner bred, and when I die I’ll be Sooner dead,” said Franklin.

He said he was standing by his 6-year-old niece, who was wearing a pair of reindeer antlers when the camera crew kept taking shots of the crowd.

“Kept putting her on TV and putting her on TV and putting her on TV and, well, they were showing me because I was yelling and screaming,” said Franklin.

After Francis saw the viral post and the hateful comments, he said he wanted to change the outcome to a more positive one.

“I just thought to myself, you know, why not use this as an opportunity to spin it around and, you know, get this guy smile after all the ridicule that he was getting,” said Francis.

The two met for the first time Monday afternoon after connecting over the phone. Franklin traveled from Chickasha to Stroud to meet with the dentist, schedule follow up appointments, and to take pictures and x-rays.

“He’s just a very genuine guy and he’s honest that I think this is one of those meant to be things,” said Francis. “He just kept saying over and over again how thankful he was and grateful he was and thankful that we could connect.”

Franklin admitted he is old school and does not have any kind of social media but he did hear some of the comments that were made about his teeth and he was not bothered by it at all.

“Words don’t hurt me,” said Franklin. “I was at the game and I was having a good time and I was cheering for my team.”

“He’s a Sooner through and through and that’s what I am,” said Francis.

Francis said since his comment on the viral post took off he has had several dental companies reach out to him to join in providing Franklin’s new smile for free.