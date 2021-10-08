Sooner fans prepare for traffic slowdowns ahead of OU/Texas

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In a little more than 24 hours, the Red River Showdown will take place at the Cotton Bowl.

As the Sooners prepare to take on the Texas Longhorns in the big rivalry game, you can bet thousands of OU fans will make the trip to Texas to cheer on their team.

If you are planning to drive across the Red River, officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say there are a few spots you should know about before hitting the road.

First of all, expect traffic delays as thousands of Sooner fans make the drive.

ODOT says drivers should be aware of a few spots along I-40 that will be narrowed to one lane in Kay, Sequoyah, and Custer counties.

The best way to stay on top of construction updates is on ODOT’s social media pages.