Sooner fans prepare for traffic slowdowns ahead of OU/Texas

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In a little more than 24 hours, the Red River Showdown will take place at the Cotton Bowl.

As the Sooners prepare to take on the Texas Longhorns in the big rivalry game, you can bet thousands of OU fans will make the trip to Texas to cheer on their team.

If you are planning to drive across the Red River, officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say there are a few spots you should know about before hitting the road.

First of all, expect traffic delays as thousands of Sooner fans make the drive.

ODOT says drivers should be aware of a few spots along I-40 that will be narrowed to one lane in Kay, Sequoyah, and Custer counties.

The best way to stay on top of construction updates is on ODOT’s social media pages.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More U.S & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter