Sooner fans welcome Brent Venables with open arms

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Even before the official announcement from the University of Oklahoma came on Sunday night, Sooner fans were ready for the new head coach.

“I love Brent Venables. The moment Lincoln Riley took the job at USC, this was the guy I wanted,” said Ben Thomas, an OU fan.

Sooner fans say after Riley’s departure, it was important to find a coach they could trust.

“I think that he’s left a bitter taste in the mouth of OU fans. He was coaching with one foot out the door,” said Cole McCutchen. “It makes trust that much more important with the fan base and who’s hired cause it kind of feels like KD all over again.”

Venables would become only the third head coach of the university since 2000.

He’s returning to OU after he moved to Clemson. Fans say it’s a testament to the OU brand that this was the job to lure him away from the Tigers.

“I think it says a lot. OU’s a destination job. We’ve heard that kind of throughout the week from leadership like Joe C. I think it’s definitely a testament for what the country thinks about OU as a coaching position,” said Carter Williams.

As fans look forward to life outside of the Big 12, they hope this builds momentum for this season and beyond.