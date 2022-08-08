NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – It has not been 24 hours since news broke about Cale Gundy leaving the OU football program, and people’s emotions are high about the topic.

Cale Gundy’s statement was released late Sunday evening.

In it, he explained that during a film meeting last week one of the players was not paying attention. Gundy said he took the player’s iPad and began reading out loud what was on the screen.

“In the moment, I did not even realize what I was reading and, as soon as I did, I was horrified,” said the former OU coach in the statement.

“I will never, ever believe that he should have been fired for what he did,” said Jim Traber, radio personality for Oklahoma City’s The Sports Animal.

Traber said he heard the news last night while getting off of a plane from Cabo.

After taking Monday to sort through the news and hear from his contacts, he said the resignation letter doesn’t tell the whole story.

“Well let’s get it straight. It wasn’t a resignation. It was a forced resignation. They fired him. He didn’t resign,” said Traber.

New head coach Brent Venables posted his own statement Monday afternoon on the OU Football Instagram page.

“Coach Gundy resigned from the program because he knows what he did was wrong,” said Venables, in the statement. “He chose to read aloud to his players, not once but multiple times, a racially charged word that is objectionable to everyone, and does not reflect the attitude and values of our university or our football program.”

Scissorhands, a well-known Oklahoma City barber, has cut hair for OU athletes for years. He is a OU superfan and friend to many players and coaches – Cale Gundy being an example.

“I have no ill will, no bad feelings towards Coach Gundy because like if I see him today, if he walked into the barbershop, I’d give him a big hug right now because that’s my friend,” said Scissorhands.

The barber said he hosts parties during the spring to celebrate the annual spring game. Former OU athletes stop by, Adrian Peterson being this year’s special guest.

Scissorhands said Gundy also showed up and made the rounds to see former players because he is more than just a coach.

“I know Coach Gundy and the coach I know and the man he is, I just don’t – I can’t call him a racist,” said Scissorhands.

Gundy began working for Sooner football in 1999.