Sooner football: Kickoff times set for games against Tulane, Nebraska

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – While many families are looking forward to Memorial Day weekend, officials at the University of Oklahoma are preparing for the upcoming football season.

On Thursday, television and kickoff information was released for two of OU’s first three 2021 football games.

The Sooners will kick off their season opener at Tulane at 11 a.m. on Sept. 4. The game will be televised by ABC.

A much-anticipated game between OU and the Nebraska Cornhuskers will take place at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Sept. 18.

That game will also kickoff at 11 a.m. and air on FOX.

The early morning kickoff time came as a disappointment to many Sooner fans, but school officials say it was the time that was approved by the television channel.

“We are bitterly disappointed that the great Oklahoma-Nebraska rivalry, on the 50th anniversary of the Game of the Century, will kick off at 11 a.m. We tried every possible avenue to proactively make our case. The Big 12 Conference also supported our strenuous efforts to secure a more traditional time that would honor this game and our fans. However, in the end, our TV partner chose to exercise its full contractual rights and denied our requests,” a statement by OU Vice President and Athletics Director Joe Castiglione.

