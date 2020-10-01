Sooner Legends auctioning off memorabilia, supplies after closing doors

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Sooner fans will soon be able to own a piece of history following the closure of a popular hotel and restaurant.

For years, Sooner Legends has been a staple in the Norman community.

As the coronavirus pandemic spread across the globe, it took a toll on the hotel and restaurant industry.

Sooner Legends was forced to close its doors on March 13 and originally planned to stay closed for just 17 days.

However, officials say they were never able to reopen.

“We have so, so many great memories of each and every person that has ben a part of Sooner legends throughout the years. From our loyal customers to the many great events we were a part of, we thank each of you from the bottoms of our hearts. Thanks again for allowing us so many great years to serve the Norman community for 20+ years. It has been a very long and tough decision to not reopen but unfortunately the unforeseen future as well as the total loss of income for 4 months has given us no other choice.” Sooner Legends Hotel, Bar & Restaurant wrote on July 15.

Now, you can own a piece of Sooner Legends history.

Sooner Legends is auctioning off everything from OU memorabilia to dining tables and chairs on Thursday, Oct. 1.

To participate in the auction, visit Dakil’s website.

