OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – He’s a Sooner legend whose incredible NFL career spanned more than a decade, but he hasn’t forgotten his Oklahoma City roots.

Gerald McCoy spent the day giving back, coaching young athletes with some other Oklahoma gridiron greats, all in honor of his mother who raised him right here in OKC.

It was a great opportunity for the kids to learn from some legends who grew up in the same place as them.

Gerald McCoy hosts OKC football camp. Image KFOR.

“I have tons of people here from Oklahoma,” McCoy told News 4. “I have Oklahoma Sooners players. I just want these kids to know you can do it. Why not you? I did it. Why not you?”

McCoy provided that example Thursday morning along with other Sooner superstars like Sam Bradford and Ryan Broyles who also got their start in OKC.

The greats – giving a helping hand to the next generation.

McCoy says he wanted to fill Capitol Hill High School’s stadium with as many aspiring athletes as possible.

“I said if they’re in Oklahoma City, bring them, I don’t care how many,” McCoy said. “I said, can Speegle Field hold four (hundred)? Then bring four (hundred). If it can hold five (hundred) then get five.”

These kids were able to get this incredible opportunity for free thanks to McCoy’s Patricia Diane Foundation, named after McCoy’s mother, who passed away suddenly during his freshman year at OU.

Now, giving back to kids and single parents is McCoy and his wife’s mission.

“That’s just where our heart is,” McCoy said. “So once I got close to my career and knew I had time, I said ok, it’s time to go home.”

Home for McCoy will always be Oklahoma City, where he believes future football phenoms are waiting in the wings.

“The reason I’m doing this is I needed to come home so they can see, touch and feel a walking example of you can do it,” McCoy said.

The Patricia Diane Foundation has numerous programs that give back generously to single parents and families in need.

To learn more or donate, visit geraldmccoy.org.