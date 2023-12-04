OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A family classic is coming to the Sooner Theatre this December.

“Seussical The Musical” is coming to Norman, sharing some of Dr. Seuss’ family-friendly favorites this holiday season.

Director Justin Larman and Actress Kerri Brackin joined KFOR’s Austin Breasette in-studio on Monday to talk about the show.

“So, there’s about fifteen Dr. Seuss books in this sort of musical that all intertwine with each other,” said Larman. “The main focus, of course, is ‘Horton hears a Who’.”

This production will focus heavily on the story books, emphasizing the importance of reading as Larman comes from a family of educators.

The Cat in the Hat, played by KFOR’s Lucas Ross, is sort of the “ringleader” in the show as he interacts with the various characters featured in each story, according to Larman.

Acting alongside Ross is Brackin, playing the role of “Gertrude McFuzz”.

“It’s been an absolute blast,” Brackin said. “Working with Justin and Lucas has been, you know, a huge highlight.”

Show dates are Dec. 8-10 and Dec. 15-17 at the Sooner Theatre located at 101 East Main Street in Norman.

To learn more or purchase tickets, visit soonertheatre.org.