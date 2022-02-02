OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are a member of SoonerCare, officials say you can now get over-the-counter COVID-19 tests at no cost.

According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid, OHCA will reimburse contracted pharmacies that dispense the test kits to SoonerCare members.

“We understand the importance of taking care of our SoonerCare members well-being, while also lessening the burden on emergency rooms,” said Dr. Terry Cothran, Senior Pharmacy Director at the Oklahoma Health Care Authority. “If a SoonerCare member chooses to not use the at-home test kit, we encourage them to use other testing locations rather than the emergency room.”

Officials say the move will allow members to get test kits from a pharmacy without needing to see their primary care physician.

The kits will not have a co-payment and will not count against the member’s monthly prescription limit of six.

Members are encouraged to contact their local pharmacy to ensure they have available tests.

A pharmacy locator is available to search on OHCA’s website.

SoonerCare also covers PCR testing and rapid-antigen testing at various medical locations for members who do not want an at-home testing kit.