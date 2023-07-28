OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Some Oklahoma families have a new resource that could help expecting moms.

SoonerCare enrollees are now eligible for doula services.

Becoming a parent is one of the biggest challenges a person can face, but doulas, like those at the Thrive Mama Collective, are there to support and make the process easier.

“To watch their confidence build, for them to be able to advocate for themselves and their child is wonderful,” said Taryn Goodwin, who is a doula and midwife and the owner of Thrive Mama Collective.

Since 2009, she and her team have helped countless moms, including our own meteorologist Emily Sutton, welcome new members of their family.

Doulas provide education and support before, during and after the birthing process.

“They’re not there to make medical decisions or perform critical care tasks but evidence shows that they improve outcomes,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin says sometimes the support doulas provide in the weeks after birth is the most critical.

“They’re going to help with feeding challenges,” said Goodwin. “Evidence shows they help reduce the rates of postpartum depression. So I think getting having a doula in that postpartum period can be really wonderful when you’ve got people who are only getting a few visits from their healthcare provider otherwise.”

In 2021, Soonercare covered about half of all births in Oklahoma.

State officials say they hope SoonerCare coverage of doula services will help address social disparities and improve outcomes for all families.

“You’re going to see a lot of people who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford doula services get that benefit and I think it’s going to be incredible for the state,” Goodwin told News 4.

Oklahoma’s Medicaid program is the 11th in the nation to cover doula services.

SoonerCare members can now receive up to eight doula visits per pregnancy.