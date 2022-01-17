Sorority members prepare survival kits for OKC’s homeless on MLK Day

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Across Oklahoma City, citizens gave back to the community in honor of Martin Luther King Day.

The acts of service include members of the Beta Sigma Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporate.

“No matter what the situation is, it’s always somebody out there whose situation is worse,” said Sorority member LaTreece Langston.

That’s one of the many reasons why Langston told KFOR she gives back to her community. She and her sorority sisters prepared 250 survival kits for the less fortunate at Millwood High School before 9 a.m. Monday.

“It’s my favorite time of the year because this is how we come together,” said Sorority member Angela Long. “You know, we do it through sisterhood, but it’s also a service to our community. So I just love it.”

There were more than five tables full of soap, toothbrushes, socks, and just about everything that people would need to survive.

All of these items were purchased by sorority members. It’s a community service project they have been doing for years to honor Dr. King.

“You know, what this does is give people an opportunity to say that they gave back, to say that they did something with a purpose,” said Long.

Purpose and service provide comfort for people like Langston, who’s coping with her grief.

“I am currently raising my niece and nephew,” said Langston. “My brother was killed in November of 2020, and he was raising his children. His wife actually passed from cancer three years before.”

Langston told KFOR despite her pain, knowing that she and her sorority sisters will make a difference with these survival kits is worth more than words.

“Giving back to the community, providing services kind of helps me process everything that’s happening,” said Langston.

The 250 survival kits will be delivered to Upward Transitions, Homeless Alliance, and Positive Tomorrows Monday afternoon.