OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – New details have emerged in the death of Shawn Slavens, the former inmate at the Oklahoma County Detention Center who was beaten brain-dead by his cellmate, describing how Slavens was beaten just minutes after being placed in his cell.

Sources close to the investigation told KFOR that 15 minutes after Slavens was put in jail, he was attacked by cellmate Alfred Means.

Alfred Means, Oklahoma County Detention Center

It was Means that called guards over to the cell because he hurt his hand during “a fight with his cellie,” according to sources.

News 4 broke this new information to Powers. She was shaken by the fact that he had been in his cell for less then half an hour.

“My brother was not a fighter,” said Stephanie Powers, Slavens’ sister. “So I hate to hear that there was an altercation – no, there was someone beating up someone, not an altercation.”

Slavens was in the ICU for over two weeks.

Shawn Michael Slavens in ICU. Image from his sister, Stephanie Powers.

On Monday morning, Slavens died.

Powers reiterated that she had not been made aware of Slavens being in the hospital until three days after he was admitted.

“No one deserves anything like this, but just knowing more and more, it makes me even sicker, to be very honest,” said Powers.

Communications Director for the Oklahoma County Jail, Mark Opgrande confirmed to KFOR that Means was the cell mate that attacked Slavens.

In a statement he said:

“Mr. Means did have a few other cell mates during his time in the facility. We do not have anything in our system to indicate he had any issues with other cell mates he was housed with.”

When searching through Means’ criminal history, there was a list of violent offenses.

He is in jail on a robbery with a dangerous weapon charge with a $100,000 bond.