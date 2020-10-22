Southeast Oklahoma police chase ends in uninvolved man killed, his wife critically injured

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State troopers are investigating after a police chase ended in the death of a man who was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“The subject was driving extremely dangerous on and off off ramps, down through ditches,” said Oklahoma Highway Patrol Capt. Scott Hampton.

According to Durant Police Detective Drew Hale, another officer pulled behind a car with a broken headlight around midnight Wednesday.

The driver, identified as Shawn Baumgardner, sped off.

“At some point, the vehicle had passed an ambulance, and I don’t know if he swerved at the ambulance or just swerved, but either way, the ambulance had to take evasive action and departed the roadway to avoid the collision,” Hale said.

Baumgardner sped through three counties all the way to Coleman, where Glenn and Verna Trammell were driving after getting back from a trip.

Hampton said it appeared Baumgardner was trying to pass them when the went to turn left, and he hit the driver’s side door.

Glenn Trammell died, his wife was critically injured.

Baumgardner was mediflighted to hospital in Plano, Texas. It was later discovered he was driving a vehicle that was stolen out of Adrmore and had multiple felony warrants out of Colorado.

In many cases, officers will decide to end a chase to reduce the risk of someone getting hurt.

In this case, the detective said the officer may have taken the time of night and light level of traffic on the road into consideration.

“If the officer believed that someone would have died as a result of this, obviously he would have discontinued that pursuit,” Hale said.

He said the Durant Police Department will conduct a review of the pursuit to determine whether the officer violated policy or if policy needs to be changed, a routine practice for every pursuit.

OHP will investigate the deadly ending.

“We have a murder one warrant signed,” Hampton said.

