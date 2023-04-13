CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) says a major drug trafficking operation in southern Oklahoma has been dismantled after a lengthy investigation.

Mark Woodward, Spokesman for OBN says the investigation into those putting drugs on the streets of several communities in southern Oklahoma began in January 2022.

“During the investigation, OBN Agents were able to make multiple undercover purchases of drugs, including meth, cocaine and fentanyl. As a result, we began to identify several people involved in this trafficking operation,” said Woodward.

Woodward says OBN Agents seized 10 pounds of methamphetamine, 1,000 fentanyl pills and “a large quantity of crack cocaine.”

Images courtesy Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

Woodward says seven people were arrested Thursday in Ardmore, including the main target, 56-year-old Samuel Myles.

Others arrested include 67-year-old William Watson, 40-year-old Dwaylon Houston, 38-year-old Victoria Pickens, 57-year-old James Douglas, 54-year-old Tracy French, and 45-year-old Christopher Loftis.

“I am extremely grateful to our local and federal partners for their assistance today and throughout this lengthy and complex investigation. Getting these criminals and their drugs off the streets saves countless lives, and none of this would be possible without the cooperation and resources of our local sheriffs and police chiefs,” said OBN Director Donnie Anderson.

All arrested were transported to the Carter County Jail where they face a variety of charges including drug trafficking.