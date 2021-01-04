Southern portion of Kickapoo Turnpike to open

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The southern portion of a new turnpike will soon open to the public.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority will open the southern half of the new Kickapoo Turnpike at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Officials say the turnpike will connect I-40 to I-44.

The roadway will be a single lane in both directions from N.E. 23rd St. south to I-40 while crews continue to work on the road.

Also, the on/off ramps at Reno Ave. and N.E. 29th St. will remain closed.

“Our number one priority has been to improve the safety and security of travelers,” Secretary of Transportation and OTA Executive Director Tim Gatz said. “This turnpike goes far and beyond laying concrete and installing traffic signs. It signifies a safe, convenient route to travel between Oklahoma’s two largest cities.”

Currently, the Kickapoo Turnpike is open from I-44 to N.E. 23rd St.