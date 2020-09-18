Southwest Airlines to continue ’empty middle seat’ policy through fall

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you’re planning to take to the skies this fall, a popular airline says it will continue its COVID-19 protocols.

Southwest Airlines announced that it has decided to keep the middle seats open through November 30.

Also, face coverings are required for everyone who is 2-years-old and older while checking in, boarding, in-flight, deplaning, and retrieving your bags.

Earlier this summer, officials announced that Southwest expected October capacity to be reduced by 40-50 percent.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Latest News

More News

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter