Southwest Airlines to continue ’empty middle seat’ policy through fall

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you’re planning to take to the skies this fall, a popular airline says it will continue its COVID-19 protocols.

Southwest Airlines announced that it has decided to keep the middle seats open through November 30.

Also, face coverings are required for everyone who is 2-years-old and older while checking in, boarding, in-flight, deplaning, and retrieving your bags.

Earlier this summer, officials announced that Southwest expected October capacity to be reduced by 40-50 percent.

