Southwest Airlines to continue ’empty middle seat’ policy through fall

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you’re planning to take to the skies this fall, a popular airline says it will continue its COVID-19 protocols.
Southwest Airlines announced that it has decided to keep the middle seats open through November 30.
Also, face coverings are required for everyone who is 2-years-old and older while checking in, boarding, in-flight, deplaning, and retrieving your bags.
Earlier this summer, officials announced that Southwest expected October capacity to be reduced by 40-50 percent.
LATEST STORIES:
- KFOR Programming updates due to live coverage of the 2020 U.S. Open Golf Championship
- California woman sues fertility doctor accused of using own sperm to impregnate her twice
- Police investigating shooting at Oklahoma City convenience store
- Officials: 11 additional counties move into COVID-19 moderate-risk category
- Police: Man wanted for murder may be in Oklahoma City, Enid