Southwest OKC woman says apartment won’t fix mice problem

OKLAHOMA CITY- A southwest Oklahoma City woman says she’s been dealing with unwelcome guests in her apartment for months now and even captured a family of mice on camera. But she says she’s gotten little help from the complex.

“I have never dealt with an infestation,” said Teri Yates, who says her apartment is infested with mice.

Cell phone video from inside Yates’ apartment shows as soon as she flips on the lights, not one but multiple mice run into her stovetop.

“I was very angry, to say. Because I’ve told my front office and all their solution was sticky traps, and it was a pack of two. Two won’t kill six,” said Yates.

Yates even opened up her kitchen cabinets to show rodent feces where her food is, hidden under furniture, and even running onto her counters while cooking.

“At this point I don’t feel like I should even have to pay rent because no one wants to wake up in the morning and see six mice on their kitchen counters and have to sanitize that every single day,” Yates said.

Yates says she’s lived in the complex since august of last year. And it was only a few months before she realized her and her roommate had unwelcome guests.

Saying she first informed the complex in December. Fast forward to now and it’s only gotten worse. And has even resorted to writing letters to management

We called the leasing office ourselves to get their side of the story but were forced to leave a voicemail… And even tried catching them in person but no luck.

Yates says management recently put a bag of rodent poison underneath her stove. But it’s not enough.

“Actually hire an exterminator and actually take care of the problem,” Yates said.

Yates says she has been trying to find a new place to live but it’s hard finding complexes showing apartments due to the pandemic. She says she and her roommate will not be resigning their lease.