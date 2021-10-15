Southwest Oklahoma City businesses cleaning up after Friday morning storms

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Thousands were left in the dark on Friday after severe storms made their way through the metro, leaving behind damage and destruction in some areas of Southwest Oklahoma City.

“I got surprised. Powerlines, trees, my building. Basically, I got complete shock, ya know?” said Edgar Izaguirre, Izaguirre Off-Road owner.

Businesses near Southwest 25 and Western were left with a massive cleanup on Friday morning,

“We’re trying to patch up for right now; try to secure things because we don’t wanna be surprised if something happens,” Izaguirre said.

Edgar pointed out an American flag that landed in his parking lot that was ripped from the bank across the street.

Damage in Southwest Oklahoma City.

And just next door, S&S Textiles is where Jerry Goodrich has spent his years since retiring from the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

“Looked like a tornado hit the north end of the building and took care of the storage and a lot of the stuff we have on hand to use and trying to salvage what we can,” Goodrich said.

Goodrich does embroidery and screen printing for local fire departments and even EMSA, but right now he’s not sure how much of his equipment and machinery is still working.

“We’re going through seeing what we can salvage and we’ve got a good neighbor across the street. We’re gonna store a bunch of stuff over there. So, everybody is coming together,” Goodrich said.

Goodrich’s roof was ripped off and insulation and cinder blocks were spread throughout the sidewalks and driveway.

Just a few steps away, his roof was found lying on not one but two neighboring businesses.

More damage in Southwest Oklahoma City.

One of them was Jay’s Plumbing.

“I kind of figured it was probably a little tornado, the way it was all twisted up and thrown around,” said Chad Ritchey, whose family owns Jay’s Plumbing.

But Ritchey is hopeful it won’t impact his business too much.

“It reminds me of the big tornadoes that went through Moore,” Ritchey said. “It could have been worse. Definitely could have been worse.”

OG&E has 500 crews out working to get the power back on.

They expect 90 percent of outages to be restored Friday night, and the rest by Saturday night for those who can receive power.