Southwest Power Pool declares Level 1 Energy Emergency Alert, Oklahomans asked to conserve energy

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Southwest Power Pool raised the alert level for energy consumption back to Level 1 Thursday evening.

The SPP lowered the alert level to Level Zero earlier Thursday. The agency is currently not requiring utility companies within its network to interrupt service to customers.

“We are not directing any interruptions of service at this time. The public should follow their local service provider’s directions regarding local outages, tips for conservation and safety,” an SPP news release states.

An OG&E news release states that the SPP raised the alert level back to Level 1 in light of overnight low temperatures being forecasted to once again drop into single digits.

The OG&E news release says while Level 1 does not include an order for OG&E to initiate service interruptions, demand on the system is still high and natural gas supply is limited. Therefore, potential remains for short-term service interruptions, also referred to as intentional rolling blackouts.

Oklahomans remain advised to conserve energy as much as possible.

The SPP declared an Energy Emergency Alert Level 3 on Monday morning. A massive winter storm began hitting Oklahoma on Sunday.

This means that operating reserves are less than the required minimum and member utilities have been asked to implement controlled interruptions if necessary.

SPP officials said Monday’s Level 3 alert was the first time in the agency’s history that a Level 3 alert was issued.

When demand for electricity starts to exceed the available generation, SPP declares Energy Emergency Alerts (EEA) in increasing levels of severity to signal to our member utilities and the public that voluntary conservation or controlled interruptions of service may be needed to prevent uncontrolled blackouts.

SPP told KFOR that they declare an EEA Level 1 when available generation has been comitted to meet demand and the region (it covers 14 states) is not meeting operating reserve requirements.

An EEA Level 2 signals they are at risk of having to use reserves.

An EEA Level 3 is used when they being using reserves and further contingencies will put the regional supply and demand out of balance.