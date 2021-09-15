Southwestern Oklahoma State University has plenty planned for upcoming Family Day event

Photo provided by SWOSU.

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – Southwestern Oklahoma State University has a bevy of fun planned for their upcoming Family Day event.

The SWOSU event will be held Saturday, Sept. 25.

Activities include a Pancake Breakfast, tours of SWOSU’s biology, chemistry and pharmacy labs, a Rockin’ Route 66 event featuring a classic car cruise-in, entertainment, food trucks and a tour of the SWOSU Engineering Technology Building.

Go to www.SWOSUFamilyDay.com to view the full Family Day schedule.

Family Day events precede the SWOSU football team kicking off against Oklahoma Baptist University at 6 p.m. on Flex-Chem Field at Milam Stadium.

SWOSU students will have the chance to win 1 of 10 scholarships valued at $1,000 each by participating in a drawing sponsored by the event’s 31 partner businesses. Winners will be announced during the game’s halftime.

