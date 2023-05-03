OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Sovereignty Symposium is coming back to Oklahoma in June.

According to officials, the Sovereignty Symposium is a national event that has spent the last 35 years in Oklahoma offering a seminar where ideas regarding legal issues among those in legal professions, federal and state officials and Oklahoma’s Native American tribes can be discussed in an educated, non-confrontational environment.

The Sovereignty Symposium 2023 artwork. Image courtesy Oklahoma City University.

This year’s symposium, titled “Treaties”, is to be hosted by Oklahoma City University for the first time on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 13 and 14.

OCU says the symposium was transferred because of the school’s extensive history within it’s School of Law of teaching and working in Oklahoma Indian Country. The university says its School of Law houses the American Indian Law and Sovereignty Center as well as its American Wills Clinic.

“Oklahoma City University is honored to be able to host and administer the Sovereignty Symposium for years to come. Our School of Law and our university at-large emphasize collaboration with Oklahoma’s 39 tribal governments and their citizens. Hosting the symposium is a natural extension of our continuing efforts.” said OCU President Kenneth Evans.

The symposium is set for June 13 & 14 at the Skirvin Hilton Hotel in downtown OKC.

For more information or to register for the event, visit thesovereigntysymposium.com.