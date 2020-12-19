Space heater ignites garage fire in Oklahoma City, residents suffer smoke inhalation

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Photo goes with story

A space heater ignited a garage fire in Oklahoma City.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters extinguished a garage fire that was sparked by a space heater and caused residents to suffer smoke inhalation.

Firefighters were called to the 1600 block of Southeast 51st Street at around 11:20 a.m. Saturday.

When crews arrived, they found the home’s garage in flames.

Firefighters mostly contained the blaze to the garage, but the attic sustained some damage.

Two people at the home were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The Red Cross will assist the residents with recovery.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
New Year's Day! The countdown is ON!
January 01 2021 12:00 am

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter